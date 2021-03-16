Melbourne scores major Hollywood coup!

Melbourne has scored a major Hollywood coup.

Bento Box studios, which produces The Simpsons, is creating its first international outpost here, recognising the state’s world class visual effects production.

Caroline Pitcher from Film Victoria says the state’s screen sector is now worth at least $2.2 billion.

“It’s a world class animation studio, in fact, probably the biggest in the world,” she told Ross and Russel.

Picture by Getty iStock