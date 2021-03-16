3AW
  Melbourne scores major Hollywood coup!

Melbourne scores major Hollywood coup!

4 hours ago
Ross and Russel
Article image for Melbourne scores major Hollywood coup!

Melbourne has scored a major Hollywood coup.

Bento Box studios, which produces The Simpsons, is creating its first international outpost here, recognising the state’s world class visual effects production.

Caroline Pitcher from Film Victoria says the state’s screen sector is now worth at least $2.2 billion.

“It’s a world class animation studio, in fact, probably the biggest in the world,” she told Ross and Russel.

Click PLAY below to hear more about it

Picture by Getty iStock

