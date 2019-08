It’s going to be a wet and windy start to the week, with snow in the Dandenongs a real possibility.

The Bureau of Meteorology says snow could fall as low as 400 metres.

There’s also the chance of a thunderstorm in the south-eastern suburbs on Monday morning.

That may bring hail.

Overnight, winds gusted at more than 80 km/h in some bay-side suburbs.

Rain is forecast in Melbourne on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.