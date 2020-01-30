3AW
Melbourne set to be choked by smoke again, sparking union directive to workers

41 mins ago
Union officials have ordered workers to cease work on Friday if Melbourne’s air quality drops to very poor.

The EPA has warned the smoke which choked the city earlier this month is expected to return on Friday.

The Bureau of Meteorology has also revised the temperature to 43 degrees.

Dr Gerry Ayres, the lead OHS representative from the CFMMEU, told Neil Mitchell it simply wasn’t worth the risk.

“If it gets to the case of very poor, we’re calling on all employers to cease all non-critical outdoor work and ensure workers are placed in a safer environment in air conditioned sheds or wherever they have their normal lunch and meal breaks,” he explained.

(PICTURE: Getty Images / Robert Cianflone)

