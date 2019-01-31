Melbourne Storm axes cheerleaders in favour of “gritty street crew”…whatever that is

Melbourne Storm has decided to axe its cheerleaders.

Instead, the Storm are going to employ a “gritty street crew” which will incorporate male and female dancers.

The club thanked the Storm cheerleaders for entertaining fans for over two decades, but said the club is opting for “female and male entertainers to have the opportunity to be part of the Storm”.

Melbourne Storm CEO Dave Donaghy told Tom Elliott the club members simply don’t want cheerleaders anymore.

“Speaking to our members as we do all the time, through research and focus groups, came evidence that we might want to consider a change,” Mr Donaghy said.

Click PLAY below to hear the details

Auditions for the new dance squad are to be held on March 1st.

Image: Nine News