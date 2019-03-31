‘Extraordinary’: Melbourne stroke victims in world-first stem cell treatment

Two Melbourne stroke victims have become the first in the world to undergo a promising new form stem cell treatment.

It is hoped the procedure will reduce brain injury and improve recovery.

The patients are so far making dramatic recoveries.

Professor Chris Sobey at La Trobe University told 3AW Breakfast’s Ross and John the power of the stem cells is “remarkable”.

“The cells are donated; they are in placental material that is discarded after a baby is delivered,” he explained.

