Melbourne teenager Oscar Piastri reflects on winning Formula 3 world championship

14 hours ago
Ross and Russel

A Brighton teenager has won the 2020 Formula 3 world championship after a thrilling end to the season’s final race.

Oscar Piastri finished in seventh in the season finale at Mugello in Italy on Sunday.

That finish saw him beat France’s Theo Pourchaire win the championship by three points.

Mr Piastri has his eyes set on Formula 1.

“Formula 1 is definitely the aim,” he told Ross and Russel.

“Obviously winning a championship at F3 is a massive step towards achieving that goal.

“I think I’m on the right track.

“Hopefully it’s not too far away!”

Press PLAY below for the full interview.

Image: Joe Portlock – Formula 1 

