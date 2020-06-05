Melbourne to get a second supervised injecting room near major tourist hotspot

A second supervised drug injecting room is set to open near a major Melbourne tourist site.

Victoria is set to get its second supervised injecting room opposite the Queen Victoria Market.

It comes after Daniel Andrews confirmed the North Richmond room would remain open for at least the next three years.

Daniel Andrews said the preferred spot for the new injecting facility was on Victoria Street in Melbourne’s CBD.

It comes after the government was handed a report that indicated the existing injecting room, in North Richmond, has been overwhelmed by demand.

Today’s announcement comes despite significant public backlash over the North Richmond centre, which opened two years ago.

Residents in the area say the injecting facility has driven up crime in the area, and fuelled heroin dealing and anti-social behaviour.

The Premier said $9 million would be spent on dealing with amenity issues in the area.