Melbourne train workers to take industrial action next week

Melbourne’s city train workers will take industrial action next week as part of a fight for better pay.

In what’s been described as a “win for commuters”, Metro workers will stop checking Myki tickets on Monday and workers won’t wear their uniforms as part of industrial action.

It’ll kick off on August 12 until August 19.

Train drivers will also refuse to comply with directions to alter services that are not scheduled on the timetable.

RTBU boss Luba Grigorovitch says the action is aimed at Metro and not the travelling public.

She spoke with Tom Elliott on Monday.

