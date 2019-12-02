Melbourne trying for ANOTHER bike scheme — with a difference

The City of Melbourne is seeking expressions of interest for yet another share bike scheme.

oBikes were piled like trash (pictured above) and ended up in the Yarra, and the ‘blue bike’ scheme ended last week after several years of failing to find enough customers to support the concept.

But the council vows it has learnt from its mistakes, announcing plans to go electric.

It is seeking expressions of interest from “responsible and innovative operators” to run a shared e-bike scheme, the Herald Sun reports.

Transport chairman Councillor Nicolas Frances Gilley says operators must prove their bikes can improve the efficiency of the city’s transport system.

Ross and John aren’t convinced.

“How about we leave bikes to the immutable laws of supply and demand,” suggested Ross.

“If you want to ride a bike in the city, buy yourself a bike.

“Very few people throw their own bike into the Yarra…”

Click PLAY to her Ross and John discuss further