3AW
Melbourne universities have ‘most dissatisfied’ students, survey says

7 hours ago
Tom Elliott
Article image for Melbourne universities have ‘most dissatisfied’ students, survey says

A student survey commissioned by the federal government has found students at the University of Melbourne and Monash University were among the most dissatisfied in the country last year.

But the President of the National Tertiary Education Union isn’t surprised.

“Last year was a terrible year for Australian universities,” Alison Barnes told 3AW Drive.

“The COVID crisis hit Australia universities incredibly hard.”

