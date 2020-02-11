Melbourne woman stuck on cruise ship under coronavirus quarantine speaks with Neil Mitchell

A Melbourne woman stuck on the Diamond Princess cruise ship while it’s under coronavirus quarantine has expressed her disappointment at not hearing from the Australian government.

She’s also disappointed Qantas is going to charge her for a flight she can’t make because government officials are keeping her on the ship.

And Allianz, her insurance provider, is telling Adina Morris she isn’t covered.

She is one of more than 2500 travellers on the boat who are now in their seventh day of quarantine at Yokohama.

“It’s absolutely dreadful,” Mrs said.

At this stage, it’s believed 130 people have been infected with coronavirus on the ship.

“The announcement of 65 more yesterday did put a shock up everybody,” Mrs Morris said.

While she isn’t thrilled with the government and Qantas, Mrs Morris said those on the boat were trying their best to make the situation bearable for those on board.

“The ship is doing their very, very best under a completely impossible situation,” she said.

Passengers face at least another week stuck on the boat due to fears the virus will spread.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW Mornings

(Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)