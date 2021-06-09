3AW
Melbourne woman tests positive to COVID-19 after arriving in Queensland

1 hour ago
Tom Elliott
A Melbourne woman who left lockdown and travelled to Queensland has tested positive to COVID-19.

Queensland Health authorities confirmed the news on Wednesday.

It’s understood the 44-year-old woman and her partner left Melbourne on June 1 (when the state was five days into lockdown) and made their way to the Sunshine Coast after travelling through NSW.

The woman has since returned a positive coronavirus test.

Her partner has tested negative.

Both NSW and Queensland health authorities are now trying to determine possible exposure sites.

Investigations are underway as to whether or not the pair had permission to enter Queensland.

News
