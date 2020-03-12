3AW
Melbourne woman who caught coronavirus explains just how contagious it is

2 hours ago
Neil Mitchell

A Melbourne woman who’s contracted coronavirus while on holiday in America has detailed just how contagious the illness is.

Melinda told Neil Mitchell she contracted the illness in her apartment at Aspen, in Colorado.

A friend’s daughter had spent one night with them before returning to Australia.

She later tested positive for coronavirus.

“It must be so contagious,” Melinda explained on 3AW Mornings.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW

