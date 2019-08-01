Melbourne Zoo is losing its much loved elephants

Melbourne Zoo is losing one of its most loved attractions.

The zoo’s six Asian elephants will be moved to a new enclosure at Werribee Open Range Zoo, as part of a huge expansion.

The elephant’s new home will be much bigger than their current home at Melbourne Zoo, giving the herd room to breed.

The new Werribee elephant area will be large enough to accommodate up to 15 elephants.

Werribee Open Range Zoo has just secured $1.6 million in funding from the state government for the expansion, in addition to $1 million received last year.

The zoo expansion will take place over eight years and is expected to create 200 new jobs.