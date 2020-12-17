3AW
Melbourne’s first indoor drive-in cinema experience coming this summer

6 hours ago
3AW Drive
melbourne convention and exhibition centre
Article image for Melbourne’s first indoor drive-in cinema experience coming this summer

The Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre is putting on “drive-in theatre experiences” with movie sessions running over the summer.

And you don’t even have to leave your car.

CEO of the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre, Peter King said there would be numerous sessions a a day.

“How good is that?” he told Heidi Murphy.

“The traditional business was obviously stopped during COVID … we have been looking at a whole lot of unconventional ways to use the space.

“Basically you come in your car, you come down the loading dock … then you drive in, there’s bays allocated.

“There’s 174 cars that can fit into the allocated bays, per session. We’ve got a massive screen at the end of the exhibition hall.”

You can even have food delivered through the app.

He said it would be a “wonderful, drive-in theatre experience”.

“I think there is only one in the world that’s done it, so this is pretty much a world-breaking experience.”

Press PLAY to hear more 

Image: iStock

EntertainmentFoodLifestyleNews
