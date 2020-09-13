Victoria’s lockdown restrictions have eased slightly

Lockdown restrictions were eased slightly at 11.59pm last night.

Melbourne has moved to the First Step of the reopening roadmap, while regional Victoria has moved to the Second Step.

Melbourne will move to the Second Step on September 28 if the COVID-19 case average over the previous 14 days is below 50.

Premier Daniel Andrews has flagged there may be further easing of restrictions in regional Victoria later this week.

Here’s what has changed today:

MELBOURNE – FIRST STEP

Curfew

Extended to 9pm to 5am.

Recreation and outdoor exercise

Two people or a household can meet outdoors for up to two hours. They do NOT need to be exercising.

Outdoor playgrounds may open.

Melburnians may exercise outside for up to two hours per day, in a maximum of two sessions.

Single bubble

Single people who live alone, or single parents with kids under 18, may nominate someone who can visit their home.

The single person can also visit their chosen person’s home, provided no other adults are home.

Bubble buddies may stay the night at the single person’s house and there are no restrictions on the number of times you can see the person in your single social bubble.

Bubble buddies do not need to live within 5km of each other, but they must both be within metropolitan Melbourne.

People who live alone and are in an intimate relationship do not get a bubble buddy.

REGIONAL VICTORIA – SECOND STEP

Public gatherings

Up to five people from a maximum of two households can meet outdoors for social interaction (babies under 12 months are not included in the person limit.

Outdoor sport and recreation

Outdoor pools may reopen.

Religion

Outdoor gatherings (not ceremonies) of up to five people plus one faith leader are allowed.

