Melbourne’s annual New Year’s Eve fireworks cancelled

For the second year running Melbourne will not host a fireworks display to bring in the New Year, in order to avoid large crowds congregating.

Instead the city will host a one-off New Year Street Feast to encourage outdoor dining.

Pyrotechnician at Howard & Sons, Rusty Johnson, told Tom Elliott it was very disappointing.

“We have been working to create the New Year’s Eve display, an event that was viewed from all around the city and outside the city,” he said.

“You didn’t have to congregate was the whole idea behind it.

“We are at a bit of a loss really to get our heads around the thought that fireworks will bring people back into the city.

“They are designed to be viewed at a distance.”

