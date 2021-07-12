Melbourne’s oldest building is for sale for the first time in 120 years

Melbourne’s oldest building is officially up for sale for the first time in 120 years.

The property — 328-330 King Street, known as Russel’s Old Corner Shop — was built in 1850.

It’s been lived in and run by two generations of the same family, who brought it in 1901.

The agent selling the property, Allard Shelton director Patrick Barnes, says it’s “a real treasure and piece of Melbourne’s history”.

“Originally it was a general merchandise store which supplied goods and bits and pieces for people going to the goldfields,” he told Ross and Russel.

Earlier this year, the owner’s nephew told Dee Dee about the heartbreaking reason for the sale.

The property has now been officially listed for sale.

Expressions of interest close on Thursday 5 August 2021 at 2:00pm.

Press PLAY below to hear more about this slice of history

Image: Google Maps