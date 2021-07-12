3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Melbourne’s oldest building is..

Melbourne’s oldest building is for sale for the first time in 120 years

4 hours ago
Ross and Russel
Article image for Melbourne’s oldest building is for sale for the first time in 120 years

Melbourne’s oldest building is officially up for sale for the first time in 120 years.

The property — 328-330 King Street, known as Russel’s Old Corner Shop — was built in 1850.

It’s been lived in and run by two generations of the same family, who brought it in 1901.

The agent selling the property, Allard Shelton director Patrick Barnes, says it’s “a real treasure and piece of Melbourne’s history”.

“Originally it was a general merchandise store which supplied goods and bits and pieces for people going to the goldfields,” he told Ross and Russel.

Earlier this year, the owner’s nephew told Dee Dee about the heartbreaking reason for the sale.

The property has now been officially listed for sale.

Expressions of interest close on Thursday 5 August 2021 at 2:00pm.

Press PLAY below to hear more about this slice of history

Image: Google Maps

Ross and Russel
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332