Melbourne’s ranking in the list of world’s most liveable cities plummets

3 hours ago
Neil Mitchell
Melbourne’s liveability ranking has plummeted.

The Economist has just released its 2021 Global Liveability Index.

  • Scroll down to see the list of the most liveable cities

For seven years Melbourne held the title of world’s most liveable city.

The city’s ranking fell to second position in the last survey in 2019, and had plummeted to eighth in this survey.

Melbourne now outranked by two other Australian cities — Adelaide and Perth.

Sydney has also experienced a major fall in this year’s rankings, falling from third in 2019 to 11th.

Auckland has been named the world’s most liveable city.

Press PLAY below for Neil Mitchell’s thoughts on Melbourne’s plummet down the rankings

MOST LIVEABLE CITY RANKINGS 2021:

  1. Auckland
  2. Osaka
  3. Adelaide
  4. Wellington
  5. Tokyo
  6. Perth
  7. Zurich
  8. Geneva AND Melbourne (tied)
  9. Brisbane
News
