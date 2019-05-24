Melbourne’s theme song with an Aboriginal twist

The Melbourne Football Club won’t run onto the MCG to the usual version of ‘It’s a Grand Old Flag’ during its clash against GWS on Sunday.

Instead, the Dees will run out to a recording of the theme song translated into the traditional language of the Wurundjeri people, Woiwurrung.

The song was recorded to celebrate the AFL’s Sir Doug Nicholls Round, which recognises Aboriginal players and culture.

It’s the first time an AFL team has translated its song into an Aboriginal language.

The song is sung by Chenile Chandler and was translated by Wurundjeri Elder Aunty Joy Murphy,

Press PLAY below to hear the translated Demon’s theme song.