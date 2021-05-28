Melbourne’s three most affordable and liveable suburbs revealed

New research from PRD Real Estate has revealed three Melbourne suburbs which are among the city’s most liveable, and have median house prices below the city’s average of $1 million.

The research takes into account factors such as crime rates, amenities available within five kilometres and unemployment rate to determine the liveability of suburbs.

In a citywide analysis, Greenvale (median house price $750,000) Bellfield (median $800,000) and Mulgrave (median $850,000) emerged as the top three suburbs to buy.

But chief economist at PRD, Dr Diaswati Mardiasmo, says they may not remain bargains for much longer.

“Whenever we have identified an affordable and liveable suburb it kind of shines a light into these places,” she told Dee Dee.

Press PLAY below to hear more on how the three suburbs were selected as Melbourne’s most liveable and affordable