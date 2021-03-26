Melbourne’s worst public transport bottlenecks revealed

There are calls for Melbourne’s trams and buses to be given more priority on the roads after the city’s worst public transport bottlenecks were identified.

The Public Transport Users Association wants dedicated lanes and routes that only trams and buses can use, in a bid to ease congestion.

Tony Morton told Tom Elliott public transport options needed to be prioritised heading into the future.

But Tom Elliott said the pandemic had caused many people to re-think how they travelled.

BELOW: The 10 worst bottlenecks for public transport

1 (Tram) La Trobe St/Swanston St intersection.

2 (Bus) Hoddle Street from Eastern Freeway to Johnston Street.

3 (Tram) Bridge Road from Epworth Richmond Hospital to Hoddle Street.

4 (Bus) North Road, connecting Monash University Clayton Campus to Huntingdale train station.

5 (Tram) St Kilda Rd, from Southbank Boulevard to Flinders Street.

6 (Bus) Station Street between Canterbury Road and Whitehorse Road (Moroondah Highway).

7 (Bus) Lonsdale Street between Swanston to Elizabeth Street

8 (Bus) Between Caulfield train station and Princess Highway and Koornang Road.

9 (Bus) Broadway between Dennis St and High St/Reservoir train station.

10 (Bus) Victoria Parade from St Vincents Hospital to Brunswick St/Victoria Parade.