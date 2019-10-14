Sign confusion: Melbourne’s most-hit bridge is sending mixed messages

There are mixed messages for motorists approaching Footscray’s maligned Napier Street bridget.

All eight signs leading up to the bridge, which has overtaken the Montague Street bridge as the most commonly hit in Melbourne, warn of a 4.1-metre clearance.

But, as revealed on Neil Mitchell’s 3AW Mornings program today, the sign on the bridge tells a different story — 4.0m, it says.

Adding to the intrigue is the fact that the closest sign to the bridge (pictured below) has clearly been changed to say 4.1m where it once said 4.0m.

