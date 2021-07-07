Melburnian returning from Queensland red zone compares lockdown experiences

A Melburnian who spent a few days in lockdown while on holiday in Queensland said it did not compare to the horror of last year in Victoria.

Matt rang 3AW Drive on his way home from the airport on Wednesday.

He and his family have to do 14 days of quarantine at home because they’re returning from the Sunshine Coast, which remains a red zone.

Heidi Murphy asked Matt how lockdown in Queensland compared with his experience last year.

“So much better,” he said.

“Put it this way – it did not feel like a lockdown to the Victorians who were up there.

“I think this 14 days at home is going to hurt us more.”

