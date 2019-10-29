Melburnians are shunning lattes in favour of short blacks

Melburnians are reportedly shunning lattes, flat whites and cappuccinos in favour of black coffee.

Online data released by Google Trends reveals Melburnians searched for ‘short black’ 30 per cent more often this year than the Australia-wide average.

Owner of St Ali, a Melbourne cafe and roasting house, Salvatore Malatesta, agreed the popularity of espresso is growing.

“Ten years ago three per cent of our entire coffee matrix was black, and out of that 90 per cent was espresso,” he told 3AW’s Tom Elliott.

“Now, I think we’re up to about 12.5 per cent, which is quite a high number.”

Mr Malatesta said a focus on quality coffee explains the growing popularity of the short black.

“Single origin, single estate specialty coffee movements indoctrinated people to focus on the flavour profile rather than a milk profile,” he said.

“We’ve come a long way from a standard Italian espresso blend in Melbourne and I proudly say that Melbourne is probably leading the global coffee renaissance.”

Press PLAY below for more.

Image: Guido Mieth