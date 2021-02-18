3AW
Melburnians being urged to support Queen Victoria Market post-lockdown

5 hours ago
Ross and Russel
Article image for Melburnians being urged to support Queen Victoria Market post-lockdown

Queen Victoria Market traders are desperate for more customers to return, with almost three dozen businesses being forced to dump fresh produce due to slower than usual business.

The market has suffered heavily over the past year due to COVID-19 lockdowns, particularly when the five-kilometre rule was in place.

Stan Liacos, CEO of Queen Victoria Market, is urging Melburnians to support the iconic market.

“We are fully open,” he said.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW

Picture by Getty iStock

News
