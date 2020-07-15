Melburnians caught ‘charging their phones’ 55km from home among 63 fined for COVID-19 breaches

Four people from across Melbourne who claimed they were at an Alphington residence to charge their phones are among the 63 people fined for breaching coronavirus restrictions in the past 24 hours.

Among the four who claimed to be charging their phones were Cranbourne and Cranbourne North residents, who were approximately 55 kilometres away from their homes when they were caught in Alphington.

Meanwhile, 10 people were fined for gathering in a driveway drinking around a gas heater.

They told police they thought they were allowed to gather outside if they observed social distancing rules.

Of the 63 fines issued in the past 24 hours, 21 infringement notices were issued at vehicle checkpoints on the border of the lockdown zone.

Police also fined six people for gathering at a Collingwood address and five gathered at a Box Hill address.

Press PLAY below for the Premier’s figures announcement and Deputy Commissioner Rick Nugent on today’s fines.

