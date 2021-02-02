Mass exodus: Melburnians flee as Victoria records biggest population loss in 25 years

There’s been a mass exodus from Melbourne and Victoria.

Many Melburnians fled the city in the three months to September.

Australian Bureau of Statistics data reveals 7445 people left Greater Melbourne, with more than three-in-five of them moving to regional Victoria.

Meanwhile, Victoria has had its biggest quarterly net loss of people since the mid-1990s.

A total of 3700 people migrated from Victoria to other parts of Australia in the three months to the end of September 2020.

It represented the biggest quarterly loss in 25 years.

Victoria failed to gain a single person from any state and lost most of them to Queensland, with 2400 Victorians moving to the sunshine state.

Co-Founder and Director at The Demographics Group, Simon Kuestenmacher, says the students who’ve left the city “will return back to normal once the pandemic is over”.

But one trends will persist.

“This millennial cohort that is finally reaching the family formation stage of the lifecycle, they are leaving Melbourne to Victoria, they’re also leaving from the inner suburbs to move to the outer suburbs, simply because they all of a sudden need affordable homes,” he told Ross and Russel.

“This trend will definitely last.”

