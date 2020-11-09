Melburnians flock to regional Victoria as ‘ring of steel’ comes down

Melburnians busting to get some fresh country air have flocked to regional areas following the removal of the so-called “ring of steel” separating regional Victoria from metro Melbourne.

Tom Elliott senses there is still some apprehension in country areas about city slickers coming to town following months of COVID-19 cases.

“You can’t have it both ways,” the 3AW Drive host pointed out.

“You can’t want people go down and spend dollars on accommodation and meals and that sort of thing, but at the same time try and partition them off.”

Andrew Nikakis, Director of the Rosebud Hotel, made it very clear tourists were welcome.

“We want them to come and keep on coming,” he said.

He said the bigger issue country pubs and hotels faced was the COVID-19 restrictions limiting numbers.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW Drive

Joel Rudd, manager of family-owned business Phillip Island Holiday Homes, said bookings had been relentless.

“This summer is going to be really busy,” he said.

“We can see that already.”

He admits there are “mixed feelings” in the community about city visitors.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW

(Picture by Getty iStock)