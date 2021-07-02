3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Melburnians in Canada escape horrific..

Melburnians in Canada escape horrific fire as ‘unprecedented’ heat wave wreaks havoc

4 hours ago
3aw drive
Article image for Melburnians in Canada escape horrific fire as ‘unprecedented’ heat wave wreaks havoc

A couple of Melburnians who moved to Canada amid Victoria’s catastrophic bushfires at the end of 2019 say the “unprecedented” heatwave and wildfires near Vancouver has brought back troubling memories.

Ash Peplow-Ball and Fergus Kinnair spoke with 3AW Drive from Vancouver on Friday.

Temperature records have been consistently smashed in British Columbia over the past week, with nearly 500 people dying in the province due to the heat that has in some places reached almost 50 degrees Celsius.

Wildfires have unsurprisingly broken out, with Ash and Fergus narrowly escaping carnage at Lytton.

“We could see smoke on both sides of the highway (while driving home through Lytton) and actually glanced some flames coming down the mountainside,” Fergus explained.

“It seemed pretty intense.

“There were lots of emergency vehicles and trucks starting to rock up at the scene.

“We got home and a couple of hours later saw some pictures on social media (and) the entire town we drove through is basically gone.”

Ash suffers badly from Asthma and has been constantly monitoring the smoke, like she was in the weeks and days before leaving Melbourne.

Press PLAY below to hear their story

Picture by Getty iStock

3aw drive
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332