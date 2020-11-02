Melburnians warned they may be turned away from busy beaches

Melburnians have been warned they may be moved on from the city’s beaches if they become too crowded.

CEO of Bayside City Council, Mick Cummings, said there will be additional police patrolling beaches during the warmer weather, and if necessary, they will move beach-goers on.

“If we do start to see numbers get to a point where it becomes a bit of a of a problem we’ll be calling on the extra resources that Victoria Police have rostered on for the next two days,” he told Tony Jones, filling in for Neil Mitchell.

“Trying to block every single access point is going to be a very difficult task, but I’m confident the overwhelming majority of people are going to do the right thing.”

Mr Cummings urged beach-goers to wear a mask unless swimming.

“Masks must be worn unless you are entering the water or coming back from the water,” he said.

“If you’re sitting on the beach you need a mask on.”

