3AW
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Melburnians warned to brace for..

Melburnians warned to brace for traffic chaos when lockdown ends

5 hours ago
Dee Dee Dunleavy

Traffic on Melbourne’s roads has plummeted as the city endures its second lockdown, but there are concerns about how infrastructure will cope when lockdown ends.

Honorary Professor of Planning at the University of Queensland, Neil Sipe, says trends in every other Australian capital city suggest that traffic on our roads will spike beyond pre-pandemic levels when Melburnians come out of lockdown.

“People are leaving public transport and they’re using their car,” he told Dee Dee.

“In the other capital cities driving is now well above what it was at the baseline.”

Professor Sipe said public transport usage in Melbourne is currently at just 81 per cent of January levels, and that’s not likely to pick up significantly while concerns about coronavirus remain.

“We can see that people don’t really feel safe riding public transport, at least according to these figures,” he said.

Press PLAY below for more.

Dee Dee Dunleavy
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332