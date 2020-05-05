Melton shooting: Police offer $250,000 reward to find man who shot a church-goer in the face

Police are offering a $250,000 reward to find the person who shot a church-goer in the face in a possible case of mistaken identity.

The victim, known as Michael (pictured above), was driving two friends home after church at around 12.30am on November 30, 2018.

He was driving his red sedan on Linlithgow Way in Melton when he came across a car, believed to be a white HSV club sport, parked in the middle of the street.

An altercation with a man who was standing by the vehicle ensured, and the man shot at the victim as he drove off.

The shooter then pursued to victim to Centenary and Coburns roads, where he shot him in the face.

“Whether that person that was standing by the car perhaps thought he was someone else, whether it was a case of mistaken identity, we don’t know. “We’re hoping that reward will be enough for someone to come forward.” — Detective Inspector Dean Thomas

A passenger in Michael’s car called triple zero, and the victim sought shelter at a service station until paramedics arrived.

Michael was taken to hospital where he was put in an induced coma for several days. He is still recovering from his injuries.

A 32-year-old Melton West man was arrested in relation to the shooting on June 14, 2019, but was not charged in relation to the crime.

A second man, a 30-year-old from Hoppers Crossing, was also arrested in relation to the shooting, but was also released.

A reward of up to $250,000 will be paid at the discretion of the Chief Commissioner of Police for information leading to the apprehension and subsequent conviction of the person or persons responsible for the shooting.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report at crimestoppersvic.com.au

Image: Victoria Police