Men armed with knives and screwdrivers steal ‘pride and joy’ from Reservoir home

Two men have been bashed and a car was stolen during a home invasion at Reservoir.

Three men wearing balaclavas knocked on the door of the Excelsior Street property before forcing their way inside soon after 1am.

Armed with knives and screwdrivers, the aggressors confronted two men and demanded their cash and keys to a new black Ford Mustang car at the property.

The offenders assaulted the two occupants — a 56-year-old was stabbed in the stomach and a 45-year-old man was bashed.

Both men were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The thieves stole the car and fled.

The car, which 3AW has been told was about six months old and the “pride and joy” of its owner, has not been found.

