Men fake Uber Eats delivery before Docklands theft

Two men are wanted over a theft at Docklands last month.

The men posed as Uber Eats delivery riders, tailgating a vehicle through the security gate of the apartment block on Rakaia Way.

The incident happened about 4.30pm on March 4.

Once on the fourth level of the car park, the offenders used an angle grinder to cut security chains off two bikes attached to a railing.

The two men walked around the car park for a short time before leaving the area with the bikes.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au