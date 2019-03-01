Men overboard? | Speculation two more ministers are about to abandon ship

Two more cabinet ministers are reportedly considering ditching politics ahead of the upcoming federal election.

It’s believed Defence Industry Minister Steven Ciobo will announce his resignation on Saturday.

Macquarie National News Political Editor Michael Pachi has received word Defence Minister Christopher Pyne could follow suit and abandon ship.

3AW’s Neil Mitchell flagged the prospect of Mr Pyne departing in February.

But Liberal colleague Simon Birmingham has attempted to shut down the rumours at a media conference this morning.

With polls suggesting the Coalition is in for a significant election defeat in May, Pyne and Ciobo would be the latest in a string of government resignations.

It started with Liberal MP Julia Banks who moved to the crossbench back in November.

Jobs and Industrial Relations Minister Kelly O’Dwyer, Human Services Minister Michael Keenan, Indigenous Affairs Minister Nigel Scullion and former foreign affairs minister Julie Bishop have all announced they will quit politics at the election.

It’s expected former minister Craig Laundy could also jump ship before the May poll.

Opposition Leader Bill Shorten has seized on the news, saying Coalition MP’s don’t believe they can win.

More to come…