Men stabbed, bashed in violent Clayton South warehouse raid

One man has been bashed and another stabbed during a robbery in Clayton South this morning.

The violent incident unfolded at a warehouse on Osbourne Avenue in Clayton South soon before 3am.

The two victims are in hospital and investigators believe three vehicles have been stolen.

One of the injured men — a 43-year-old of no fixed address — was found at the scene after the attack.

Another man — a 38-year-old from Clayton South — took himself to hospital with non-life threatening stab wounds.

Police believe three man were involved, but no arrests have been made.

The vehicles, including a Volkswagen Passat, remain missing.