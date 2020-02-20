Men throw punches in front of screaming child at Highpoint

An ugly fight has erupted between two men at Highpoint in front of a screaming child.

Amanda told Neil Mitchell the men were “punching and strangling” each other for “over five minutes” before security arrived on Thursday morning.

“It was a really scary altercation,” she said.

Another man is seen walking up to the brawlers, pushing the pram away from the fight.

It’s not clear what prompted the altercation.

