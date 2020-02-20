3AW
Men throw punches in front of screaming child at Highpoint

6 hours ago
Neil Mitchell

An ugly fight has erupted between two men at Highpoint in front of a screaming child.

Amanda told Neil Mitchell the men were “punching and strangling” each other for “over five minutes” before security arrived on Thursday morning.

“It was a really scary altercation,” she said.

Another man is seen walking up to the brawlers, pushing the pram away from the fight.

It’s not clear what prompted the altercation.

Click PLAY below to see vision of the incident (language warning)

Click PLAY below to hear Amanda on 3AW Mornings

