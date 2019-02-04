Men woken and bashed during shocking home invasion near small country town

Two men have been seriously injured after two others stormed into their house with a tomahawk and sawn-off shotgun in the early hours of the morning.

The shocking incident happened at Longford, near Sale, at 2.30am.

Police say the two male offenders gained entry to the Hawkins Road house before they assaulted two men sleeping.

Both offenders were wearing full-face balaclavas and were dressed entirely in black.

The first male is described at 190cm in height and of solid build and in his mid 30s.

The second male is 183cm in height and of solid build.

The men left the property on foot but police said they could have driven a vehicle from the area.

Investigators are appealing to anyone who was travelling on the Seaspray Road at the time to contact police.

They are also seeking dashcam footage.

Investigators are also requesting anyone who has seen suspicious/non-familiar vehicles or behaviour leading up to the event contact them.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.