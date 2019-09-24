Dr Sally Cockburn’s Menopause Special

For everything you need to know, join Dr Sally Cockburn for the Talking Health Annual Menopause Special, Saturday 12th of October.

Submit your questions about menopause below and it could be answered on-air.

The advice given on this page and the program is general. Please consult your doctor about what is best for you.

Products promoted through and advertised on or around this page and on the program are not endorsed by Dr Sally Cockburn or her guests. Dr Sally Cockburn will not be available to respond to these questions.