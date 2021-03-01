Mental health Royal Commission finds system ‘catastrophically failed’ Victoria

Victoria’s mental health system will effectively be rebuilt after it “catastrophically failed” those needing help.

A royal commission has just tabled 65 final recommendations.

It found the mental health system was “woefully unprepared” to deal with the crisis and was “over-reliant” on medication.

Among the recommendations, services will be better designed to catch illness before it results in acute episodes requiring hospitalisation.

It’s recommended the state sets up 60 new service hubs across Victoria to give people access to treatment, wherever they live.

3AW’s state political reporter James Talia has been examining the report and spoke with Neil Mitchell on Tuesday.

Click PLAY below to hear more about it

If you or someone you know is in need of crisis support, phone Lifeline on 13 11 14.