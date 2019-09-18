Merv Keane shares his incredible story with Neil Mitchell

There was a big reaction to this interview with Neil Mitchell on Wednesday.

Richmond champion Merv Keane has written a book, titled Playing With the Field, which is the incredible story of Scott Field.

But as many may know, Merv himself has a personal story to share following the death of his daughter and wife.

You can listen to the interview below.

If you or someone you know needs support, help is available:

• Lifeline 13 11 14

• Mensline Australia Line 1300 789 978

• Kids Help 1800 55 1800

• Suicide Call Back Service 1300 659 467