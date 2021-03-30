Metro and Yarra Trams urged to ‘hand back’ taxpayer-funded bonuses

Metro and Yarra Trams are being urged to “hand back” the combined $16 million they received in taxpayer-funded bonuses for exceeding performance targets last year.

“Of course they did,” Neil Mitchell said.

“Most of the year they didn’t have to stop to pick up passengers.

“It is nonsense.”

Melbourne’s public transport patronage dropped by 91 per cent during the lockdowns.

There were also 70 per cent less cars on the road.

Tony Morton, president of the Public Transport Users’ Association, told Neil Mitchell it would be difficult to force the companies into handing the money back.

“It’s written into the contracts,” he said.

