Metro train drivers ‘stood down’ over safety dispute

39 mins ago
Neil Mitchell

Thirteen train drivers have been stood down temporarily by Metro over a dispute about training to drive on newly laid track.

3AW Mornings understands the drivers refused to drive on the new section of tracks and were stood down this morning.

It follows a report in The Age on the weekend that union members believed the training had been inadequate and expressed safety concerns.

It’s not known how it will impact services this week.

More to come.

Image: JMFullerPhotography

