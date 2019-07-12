Advertisement
MFB chief Dan Stephens hands in resignation
Dan Stephens has quit as chief of the MFB.
The MFB announced the news it had accepted his letter of resignation on Friday.
Mr Stephens, who was recruited from England, had only been in the role a year.
He had been on indefinite leave.
In a statement sent to 3AW Drive, Mr Stephens said he’d be moving back to the UK with his family.
Entirely unsurprising. UFU boss Peter Marshall was publicly critical of the process that led to Stephens’ appointment.
Also entirely unsurprising that it should be made public late on a school holiday Friday.
It was obvious Stephens was gone last month.
— James Talia (@Jamestalia75) July 12, 2019