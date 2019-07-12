3AW
MFB chief Dan Stephens hands in resignation

4 hours ago
Dan Stephens has quit as chief of the MFB.

The MFB announced the news it had accepted his letter of resignation on Friday.

Mr Stephens, who was recruited from England, had only been in the role a year.

He had been on indefinite leave.

In a statement sent to 3AW Drive, Mr Stephens said he’d be moving back to the UK with his family.

