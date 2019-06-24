MFB chief on ‘indefinite leave, with future up in the air

MFB chief Dan Stephens has reportedly taken “indefinite” leave.

There are claims he may not return to his post, either.

It comes after the state government did not back him to lead Victoria’s new fire agency.

Last week, the state government delivered its promised fire services restructure, creating a new agency called Fire Rescue Victoria which will include all MFB and CFA paid firefighters.

Stephens was recruited from the United Kingdom to become the MFB chief last year.