MFB crews abseiling 45 floors up as sign rips off CBD building in high winds

Firefighters are dangling high above the city, as they work to remove a sign that’s come loose in windy conditions.

A Telstra sign on a building at the corner of Exhibition and Lonsdale has dislodged and been ripped a part by the wind.

At least four members of the MFB’s high angle rescue crew are 45 floors up working to remove the sign, believed to be 12m x 12m in size.

The crews are using abseiling gear as they pull the sign up onto the top of the building.

Motorists and pedestrians are urged to avoid the area.

Incident Controller Barry McVrearty told Neil Mitchell the wind is hampering the removal effort.

“They’re (the crews) not too straight, they are swinging in this wind,” Mr McVrearty said.

“There’s still about 6m by 6m that’s still on the building that has to be cut down.”

