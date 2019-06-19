MH17 charges: Families welcome the chance for ‘closure’

The four men charged over the downing of flight MH-17 may be trialled in absentia next year.

Three Russians and a Ukrainian are facing murder charges after the aircraft was shot down over eastern Ukraine in 2014, killing 298 people on board.

International arrest warrants are being issued for the suspects, but Russia and Ukraine do not allow their citizens to be extradited.

Michael Bociurkiw, a global affairs analyst, formerly with the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe, told Ross and John he has spoken to family of victims.

“They welcomed this step, they want some closure,” he said.

