Michael Carr-Gregg’s tips to deal with those back to school jitters

5 hours ago
Neil Mitchell
Australia’s most prominent child psychologist has offered a few tips to parents concerned about their child’s anxiety about starting a new year at school.

Dr Michael Carr-Gregg told Neil Mitchell it was likely more children than normal would be stressed about the first day of school, given the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Some of them will find it very difficult because last year was so disrupted,” he said.

“Let them know that they’ll be OK because you will be the barometer for their psychological state.”

Click PLAY below to hear his advice on 3AW Mornings

