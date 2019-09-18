Mid-air scare: Jetstar plane turns back with window crack, lands in Melbourne

A Jetstar flight from Sydney to Bali has been forced to turn back and land in Melbourne after cracks appeared in the cockpit windshield.

The plane took off from Sydney late yesterday afternoon.

But three hours into the flight, as the plane was over the Northern Territory, pilots turned the aircraft around.

It arrived in Melbourne late last night where passengers were found accommodation.

Jetstar says all passengers have been booked on other flights.

The cause of the crack is not yet clear.